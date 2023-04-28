To the editor:
Remember when the villains in 1990s action movies would fly helicopters to show their wealth and impede on the locals? The owner of the should-be poker room destroyed that trope in real life.
I salute you for doing what you did. The town of Conway needs to realize that they aren’t the head honchos anymore.
This town has been owned by some of the most obsolete human beings and their time is running out.
We are so sick and tired of this valley being stuck in the stone age. It’s made up of things for tourists and nothing for locals.
Finally, something better comes along, and it’s taken from us. Whoever this owner is, you have all of my gratitude. Conway deserves someone like you to not only operate a poker room but be on a board of something or run for office. Friends of mine from other states sent me the link to the article about the helicopter landing. You showed up and established your presence, letting the locals know that someone was coming in to make positive changes.
A charity poker room for locals to hang out at, have some drinks and enjoy one another’s company. Instead of just sitting down for a $30 plate of overcooked pasta, Conway residents had something to do after work or on the weekends without having to travel all the way to Maine.
Nor would they have to travel out of town to one of your fine establishments, which I hope they do. I hope the people on the board actually take an interest in your business. This is a small victory for Conway residents.
Sid Jones
Wolfeboro
