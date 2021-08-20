To the editor:
Regarding the Intervale maple tree: One of the biggest and oldest trees in the valley, God's creation. Criminal to destroy it.
Just what we need, another hotel and restaurant. Please, please vote no.
Sheila Lucy Drew
North Conway
