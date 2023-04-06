Conway residents at the school deliberative meeting recently voted to add $1.2 million to the Conway school budget. Year after year, more and more money, fewer and fewer students, and continued poor scholastic results as verified by state and national data.
Public School Review, which gathers data from N.H. Department of Education and other state education agencies, reports Conway School District’s average test ranking is in the bottom 50 percent of public schools in N.H., ranking 141st out of 187 school districts. The average math proficiency score is 28 percent, average reading is 46 percent. Despite an 11-to-1 student teacher ratio and a per-student cost of $21,119, these are Conway’s dismal results through 2021. Seems throwing money at the problem has not produced the desired results.
It’s past time to turn this ship around. The election of new school board members is just a week away, Tuesday, April 11. We need to vote in a body of leaders that will intelligently, thoughtfully and boldly work together with current members on policies that need close scrutiny, modification, and changes. The focus must be on a strong curriculum, real academics, math, science, reading and critical thinking. They need to improve upon and create new cohesive communication policies that benefit teachers, students and their parents.
A past board member during the failing years, Mr. Lentini is running again after being voted off the school board last year. His report card during those years show failing marks as verified by the data. It’s not personal, but implementing the same poor decisions and poor policies is unacceptable — too much is at stake.
There are three openings on the school board. Candidate Amy Snow is a no-nonsense, experienced educator who has the intellect and heart for the job. She’s not afraid of challenges and would be a great asset. Mike DiGregorio is currently serving, is engaged and knows the issues and should continue doing the good job he’s started. Because of past board experience and strong understanding of procedures, Mark Hounsell could make a valuable contribution, also. The board has huge issues to address and experience counts.
These are very good candidates. They need your vote.Don’t stay home Tuesday, April 11. Get out and vote.
