To the editor:
This valley is on the brink of a crisis. The lack of housing available for the workforce and average family is making many of us soon to be homeless.
I speak not just of my own family but I have seen many others pleading over Facebook, Craigslist and other internet venues for places to live. Many of us that live in this valley, grew up in this valley, and raised children in this valley, do not have the resources to buy a home.
We are hard-working good people that are being forced out onto the street because our landlords have decided it’s profitable to sell or too profitable to rent short-term. Where does that leave us? Where does that leave the valley when we all have to leave because we have nowhere to live? How will you get new workforce when there’s nowhere for them to go?
After renting the same home for 10 years our landlord has decided to sell. Our family of four has been given till July 1 to leave. The landlord has acknowledged that they know there’s nothing is available but no we cannot have any additional time.
I have called Rural Development, HUD, even Tri County Cap and the best answer I received was they could recommend a nice shelter in Manchester. I have a great job, my boyfriend has a great job. We work hard for our family to live as comfortable as possible. And, we, like many others in the valley, are just being tossed to the side. Someone needs to wake up and acknowledge what will your town do when there’s no one left to work?
Shannon Welch
Intervale
