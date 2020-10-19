To the editor:
On Nov. 13, this year will be seven years since the great Executive Councilor Raymond S. Burton passed in death due to kidney cancer. Time goes by fast and I think of one of my mentors in politics and good friend often.
Just a few days ago my good friend Hon. Henry Mock and I were discussing political strategies and our great friend Ray was discussed and how much we and the state miss Raymond S. Burton.
This brings me to a few lines more I would like to mention, and that is that we have good Republican candidates running for all positions, including Norm Tragenza and Ray Gilmore for state House seats as well as Wendy Richardson, Frank McCarthy and Karen Umberger, and Joe Kenny for Burton’s former executive councilor seat. They all need our votes to keep N.H. advantages great and no income or sales tax.
All this being said and the mention of Ray Burtons legacy that no one could ever fill his shoes. However one state senator comes close in a lot of ways — he is bipartisan, and works for all his district and not just Republicans.
His constituent service is above reproach that comes close to the Burton model. He fights for N.H. businesses, and led the fight to lower our business taxes. He fought and won for wood burning power plants (biomass)which protected many jobs. He led efforts to get cheaper drugs through Canada and more help for mental health, and to get a veterans outpatient clinic opened up.
With out further adieu, join me and many others including Republicans, Democrats, and Independents in casting your vote for Sen. Jeb Bradley.
Shane McKinney
Conway, Albany
