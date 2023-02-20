For the past 22 years, the Pope Memorial Library (formerly the North Conway Library) has been under the direction of Andrea Masters. Andrea came to the library when the library was a small building offering few services.
During her tenure, she has helped the library to grow and flourish both in technological and material ways. She has overseen multiple community events: theater night, Bike for Books, the annual book sale, just to name a few. Each and every undertaking was done with an eye to excellence and continued success for the library.
One of Andrea’s most outstanding accomplishments has been the renovation of the “old” library and the building of the Pope addition. She had the vision to approach Lyman Pope and ask him to be the benefactor for a new facility to house meeting rooms, have an elevator for access by all patrons, space to house collections and to create a vivid and inviting children’s room. The project has fulfilled the dreams of Andrea and many boards of directors.
We the directors of the Pope Memorial Library thank Andrea for her dedicated time and effort over the years. We wish her continued success in all future endeavors and as she “turns the page” we remember and thank her for all she has done for us and the community.
Board of directors:
Scott Gleason, Sharon
Wroblewski, Kristen Miller, Kathy Bergeron, Charles Corson, Donna Dunn, Victoria Laracy, Neill Osgood, Lichen Rancourt and Linda Walker
