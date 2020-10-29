To the editor:
A vote for Anita Burroughs is a vote for compassion
and hard work.
I am disabled and unable to work. I am on SSDI and bring in less
than $1,000 a month.
When the lockdown due to COVID-19 hit, my
wife, who is a teacher, was forced to go on unemployment. We
went 16 weeks without any benefits from unemployment. We had
to go to the food pantries and we really were on the verge of
being in real trouble.
On a whim I contacted Anita on Facebook. I
told her what was going on. That very day she started talking with
people in Concord. She even contacted Sen. Jeb Bradley to help.
After four days may wife got her unemployment.
Anita helped us and we are forever grateful. She is kind, she
listens and does her absolute best to help us.
Some people do not like Anita, that is their privilege.
I am proud to know and to vote for Anita Burroughs.
Vote for compassion and help.
Scott C. Mallett
Glen
