To the editor:
My name is Sarah Clemons, and I would like like to state that I asked state Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) for help. In my opinion, she did not follow through for me or my neighbors on Green Hill Road, Jackson. Ms Burroughs did do some research, but never completely followed through to give us a concrete answer to our question. In other words, she never gave us the full conclusion to our request, which was in regards to changing the speed of vehicles going up and down our road. The speed on our road still continues to be of great concern to all of us.
Complete follow-through is a must from our representatives.
Sarah Clemons
Jackson
