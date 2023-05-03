To the editor:
Under the guise of less government we stand to lose much. I am deeply concerned about the trend by many of our politicians to push towards privatization of industries and services here in New Hampshire.
We saw an attempt by Free Staters to dismantle the Gunstock ski area in Belknap County and the slashing of budgets that threatened a public school in Croydon. I hope we don’t see the same trend towards our own award-winning Carroll County nursing home.
When public money is diverted from institutions, they are doomed to fail. When public dollars are moved from public schools, under the deception of choice, the quality of education that exists for everyone is jeopardized. When public funds and the successful management of county nursing homes are limited, access is diminished for those across the economic spectrum.
There is a growing political shift to dismantle the foundations of public sectors from public schools to county run nursing homes.
Dismantling of trusted institutions toward privatization only serves to limit access for most people when they need it most. When dollars and management are diminished, so is the quality of care. I suspect that there is a legislative push to lessen quality in an attempt to say, “See, public money is thrown at poor public services.” Let’s not be fooled by a systematic unraveling of services for the benefit of everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
I plan to carefully watch the votes of our 15 legislators who make up the delegation that controls our county government. I plan to push for the appointment of Dr. Bill Marsh to replace the (now resigned) Carroll County commissioner. I plan to continue to speak up on issues that diminish access to trusted services by those who seek to close doors for all of us.
Sandra Ringelstein
Moultonborough
