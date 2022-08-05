When I decided to run for N.H. state representative for Carroll County District 8 in early June, I did so with the clear understanding that this would not be easy. What is at stake in this election is everything I, and we as a family here in Moultonborough, have worked for during the 42 years we have resided here.
We have asked our children to serve and to work hard. They have. It is my turn to serve.
We understand the deep convictions and varying conversations around our Carroll County dinner tables these past few years. Some of those conversations are about those factions that have invaded our state whose purpose is to divide and to destroy some of the things we all hold dear. Some of those conversations include the rights of all of us, women in particular, to our own bodies and the decisions we make. Some of those conversations include how we keep our public schools from failing, how to make them more excellent and how to keep them safe. Many of those conversations include how we manage an economy that feels fragile and out of reach.
I’m in it for the tough conversations. I am a common sense, hard-working moderate who wants a return to civility and forward-thinking. I am ready to serve.
District 8 for N.H. state rep represents Moultonborough, Madison, Tamworth, Freedom, Effingham, Brookfield, Wakefield and Eaton. Voters will vote for two candidates in District 8, both in the primary on Sept. 13 and the general election on Nov. 8. There’s a lot at stake in our upcoming election.
