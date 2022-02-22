Just imagine if people had as much passion in real life as they did behind a computer screen. A post I see today shames others for fighting the good fight against large solar in Lovell.
Stating that board members were voted in by voters, and questioning their ability, and threatening to “take care of business” themselves is an insult to their intelligence.
Belittling the majority of Lovell voters (those who bothered to show up to the moratorium vote) is also an insult to their intelligence.
And an insult to their passion for this wonderful rural town, that many have lifelong and multi-generational ties to.
Citizens in Lovell likely voted these board members in at a time the town wasn’t being railroaded by big business.
Things have changed. When a board member can’t answer a question without looking around the room for acceptance or assistance from another person, it is an issue. There is a lack of ability for people to think for themselves these days, and that’s troubling. We need strong town leaders who have strong opinions, and the ability and backbone to act on them.
A relief at the last board meeting that finally two of the members had the grit to speak what they really think. (Pertaining to another troubling town matter, not solar, but we should see this with every issue.)
Passion is what is driving the opposing side of this solar issue. Money is fueling the other. I assume the handful of people who take time to show up to board meetings have better things they could be doing. But they are there.
It’s about more than a few likes on a Facebook page to some of us. We have come to appreciate this town as it is, and we would like to keep it that way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.