To the editor:
I caught Mark Hounsell’s Friday letter to the Sun. He laments that the “power and wealth of these elitist kings dominate and deny the people of justice …”
We see this in our nation’s highest court that proceeds without written rules of personal ethics; and now here in N.H. A neighbor has been threatened by STR transients, while an absentee owner is making a killing by buying an old hunting camp across the road and renting it regularly to tourists. From articles in the Sun, it appears that this has become an epidemic in larger surrounding towns. Now, Conway has become the latest town to be rich and infamous.
In the N.H. Supreme Court decision, I noticed that the court has used an old trick: find a term that is imprecise, call it ambiguous and deny relief to a plaintiff by relying on the ambiguity. But zoning is not imprecise.
It draws lines that show what areas are open for commercial use and what are not; such as agricultural land, or “living as a household” in a “residential dwelling unit.” We are now told that these terms include a few night stays for groups of tourists who briefly come here to party and recreate.
With a background of N.H. statutes addressing zoning, no one in their right mind could reach such a conclusion. So there must be something else at work, and am praying it is not what I think. Again today, there is another letter from an out-of-state Realtor, who informs us that renting is the same thing as residing; so STRs are OK in residentially zoned areas. It is contrived and a sham, and should not be tolerated by our courts.
Some tell us that regulations will address STRs. Regulations would be fine at the federal and state levels; but at the town level only provide more grist for lawsuits. The whole purpose of zoning is for residents to have freedom to live here that is clear cut and enforceable, and does not drain municipal budgets and multiply our property taxes.
There are numerous exceptions for dwellers in residential zones; for example, the exceptions made in Conway for guests in STRs that are owner occupied. Can you imagine staying safely alone in a small motel or cabins with no management present and occupants who are just passing through?
At this point, Conway’s zoning law stands rejected; and it may well be that towns now decide to rewrite their zoning laws, even if it is likely that those owners with STRs already are found to be exercising non-conforming uses and therefore not limited.
Even so, it could at least stem the tide of new STRs in residential neighborhoods. Moreover, a Portsmouth ordinance limiting STRs was upheld by the N.H. Supreme Court a while ago, and towns may want to consult that decision before deciding whether to proceed with enforcing those limitations.
I had the pleasure of working many years for our Superior Court judges, one of whom told me not to live in Conway because it was “the armpit of N.H.” So I did not, and am lucky enough to have wonderful neighbors here in Albany. But there are other neighbors and other towns, and like Mark, I pray for all of them.
Sam Farrington
Albany
