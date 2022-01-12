To the editor:
A column by a local Realtor titled, "The STR bill," supports N.H. Senate Bill 249, regarding short-term rentals.
I am a retired member of the New Hampshire Bar, and wrote my graduate thesis on the subject of zoning. I could make no coherent sense of the bill as reported in the column. Under the guise of "regulation," the bill is apparently intended to open the door to commercial use of residentially-zoned properties for transient lodging.
Already, we have seen these uses mushrooming in residential zones in our communities. They serve mostly profiteers, visitors seeking lodging, Airbnb and similar online businesses. And they are destroying the residential character of areas zoned only for residents who actually live here by lease or ownership, or who own and occupy second homes. These areas are not for the transient visitors who are overwhelming our neighborhoods and destroying our peaceful and quiet enjoyment of our homes and quality of life.
To date, our courts have rejected the use of residentially zoned property for commercial use as transient lodging, whether it be in the guise of STRs or regulation. It is all about money for those who profit from destroying our communities. We see this all around us as it destroys our way of life.
Until now, the New Hampshire Legislature has enabled our towns and cities by law to adopt zoning by local ordinances that are broad and leave much to the discretion of localities. Now, though, we obviously need some major changes in our current state Legislature for this and many other reasons.
Sam Farrington
Albany
