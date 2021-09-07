To the editor:
Many of the letters published in the Sun resemble more than anything a few spoiled infants playing in a sandbox and throwing sand into each others' faces. The few letters that quoted from past U.S. Supreme Court decisions about epidemic control were actually a welcome exception.
Many of us would be grateful for letters that address issues, not others' personal faults. It is tiresome beyond belief, and is not the America I grew up in. It may be the result of personal threats to our own survival, like the devastating climate change and the current relentless pandemic.
It would be such a relief to see people coming together to address these issues, by the eligible 90 million or so of unvaccinated Americans stepping up to the plate, and by the producers of carbon polluting products restructuring to save us from total devastation. That would be the America I grew up in.
Sam Farrington
Albany
