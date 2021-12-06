To the editor:
Thank you for the very helpful op-ed columns you recently published from doctors Victor Lazaron and Angus Badger at Memorial Hospital. Doctor Lazaron's column concludes with, "If you don't have a doctor to consult, send your medical-related questions to this newspaper. I would be happy to address them in the future."
Despite rapt attention to physicians who are kind enough to appear on various TV news shows, including PBS and C-Span, it would be most helpful to know how long asymptomatic infections can last. And secondly, what affect the COVID vaccines may have on persons who are already infected, but seemingly asymptomatic.
Answers to these questions would provide some badly needed insight into how the COVID virus can function in both myself and others.
Sam Farrington
Albany
