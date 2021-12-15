To the editor:
You published in last Friday’s Sun a column from Quddus Snyder about fetal abortion. Mr. Snyder states that “When I first read (Justice) Blackmun’s opinion (in Roe v Wade) and learned of a penumbra of implied rights of privacy … I said to myself: Now, this is some really sophisticated bull-crap.”
In point of fact, the three mentions of penumbras in Justice Blackmun’s opinion are descriptive references to a party’s legal argument, and to other decisions of the U.S. Supreme Court, particularly those authored by Justice William O. Douglas.
Justice Blackmun did not rest his opinion on penumbras, but on “personal rights that can be deemed ‘fundamental’ or ‘implicit in the concept of ordered liberty’ … and included in the guarantee of personal privacy” in the liberty protected by the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Justice Blackmun’s decision relied on the constitutional right to personal and familial privacy, and traced abortion law back to decisions of English Chief Justice Edward Coke before our nation even existed, and expressed in the many later decisions of our Supreme Court cited in Justice Blackmun’s opinion. Both that opinion and the dissenting one by Justice Rehnquist express the profound difficulty in reaching a decision in Roe v Wade, and I could not find any “bull-crap” in there.
Mr. Snyder’s cynicism about our institutions reminds me of what we hear from Free-state Republicans on an almost daily basis. He should develop a greater respect for the institutions protecting our rights in this country. Otherwise, we will be left in a growing quagmire where nothing is real, there are no facts, and we must live with the fascism that he so strongly detests.
As historian Hannah Arendt has stated, “(T)he ideal subject of totalitarian rule is not the convinced Nazi or the dedicated communist, but people for whom the distinction between facts and fiction, true and false, no longer exist.”
Sam Farrington
Albany
