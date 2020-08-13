To the editor:
Many have been patient, but also optimistic about the outcome of the pandemic. However, a well-regarded doctor recently confided that it will last many years.
Your Aug. 6 issue really drove his feelings home. Endless talk about reopening schools, while the doctor who directs the Global Health Institute at Harvard University states the U.S.A. “has the worst outbreak in the world,” and that the “pandemic is out of control in our country.” (Greater Boston, NHPBS, 8/4/20)
The pandemic took a backseat to the economy; now, protection of children appears to be secondary to reopening our schools. Your article reported nothing in the plan about routine testing in the schools, nor about providing, not just requiring, masks that have proven effective. Nothing about monitoring the rate of positive test results in the community, assuming that tests are even being given to enough people to provide a valid sampling. All are steps recommended by medical professionals who have appeared regularly and devotedly on PBS.
But some in our community sound as if they have been paying more attention to virtual media, and we see a photo in today’s paper of an unmasked Ossipee selectmen, one of whom stated that masks infringe on “civil liberties,” and he had “seen a “study from Holland that shows that masks don’t work,” yet doctors on PBS report a study showing masks to be 85 percent effective. Working in the courts for 45 years, I heard nothing about a civil right to refuse to wear masks in a pandemic.
We seem to have gravitated to a society where knowledge and facts have been drowned in a sea of information and no longer exist. But now the doctors appear to be right, and before it is over, we may all be subject to the same discipline they acquire in medical school, only not self-imposed. It should never have come to this. China was reopening Wuhan before we ever got to this point.
Sam Farrington
Albany
