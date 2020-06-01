To the editor:
On May 28, you published a rambling column by Tom McLaughin next to a letter asking you to fact-check his columns, as well as those from Bill Marvel.
Mr. McLaughlin’s column refers to people either as “the left,” or as “conservatives,” as if no one else existed. I am one of a large number of independent voters, a number I predict will increase because people are fed up with the efforts of a few to polarize the country.
Mr. McLaughlin states that the death rate for all people infected by the COVID virus is below 1 percent. He does not state one percent of what; but no matter, it is a meaningless statistic because it is impossible to know how many are infected, for two reasons: 1) The federal government has stubbornly resisted anything close to universal testing, despite federal law authorizing development and provision of such testing; and 2) We have no idea how many of us are infected and able to spread the disease because the great majority of us show few if any symptoms, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci and many others who serve in public health and are experienced and knowledgeable.
So it is an unnerving situation, and most of us wear masks in public, not so much to protect ourselves, but to protect others, and certainly not to support some left-wing crusade. Mr. McLaughlin says he expects civil unrest if Trump is not re-elected. Instead, he would do us all a service by ceasing to promote political division and rancor.
By the way, have you thought about adding some columnists who are not politicians? I miss Albert Hill and the old muckraking Bill Marvel, who now seems to have jumped in up to his neck with Mr. McLaughlin.
I often hear young people say, “chill out,” and that would be much appreciated these days.
Sam Farrington
Albany
