To the editor:
Today you published a letter from me that was boldly captioned, "People who aren't vaccinated pose threat as breeders of deadly variants."
I wrote the letter out of concern that people understand the dangers of low vaccination rates. But did not mean to imply that all who are not vaccinated threaten the rest of us. Obviously, they can only pose a threat if they become infected with the virus, albeit many are not always aware of becoming infected, which is what makes the disease so insidious.
Also, there are a few who cannot safely be vaccinated, and I did not mean to imply that they should be.
I would appreciate your publication of this clarification.
Sam Farrington
Albany
