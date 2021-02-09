To the editor:
On Saturday, Feb. 6, you published a column by state Rep. Marjorie Porter, titled “Voucher bill on steroids.” The bill is only the latest attempt to appropriate public funds to private education, and if Rep. Porter is correct, the most blatant.
After the debacle culminating in the late Speaker Dick Hinch’s death, this bill comes as no surprise. We see classic “know nothings” for whom public education means nothing. They will fleece taxpayers and cripple public schools just to get even with the teachers unions and whomever else they don’t like.
For years your paper has related the struggle to govern our public schools responsibly, balancing fairness among teachers, their unions, their students and taxpayers. Too often, here and around the country, local governments and courts have not been able to do this, and now we see this self-destructive reaction: Starve the public schools.
Hopefully, federal or state courts will provide an avenue for redress. If not, we will be raising a new generation of children for whom, as Hannah Arendt said, “the distinctions between fact and fiction, true and false, no longer exist.”
If you value our free and locally governed public schools as much as I do, please make your voice be heard. Thank you.
Sam Farrington
Albany
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.