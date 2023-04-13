Recently you published a letter titled, “For most, vaccines, masks didn’t stop COVID.”
The letter is full of misinformation, and I understand why. It is because social media and cable outlets are a sewer of disinformation using behavioral psychology and algorithms to misled honest and decent people. Still, someone must speak out against a growing inability to tell the difference between truth and falsehood. Without knowing that difference, we cannot vote knowledgeably. And our democracy will end up in the same sewer and perish.
The writer refers to ”suffocating masks that we all know didn’t work,” and states that, “None of these efforts worked for the majority of the population. Everyone I know got sick, some two and three times.”
The truth is that the former director of the US Center for Disease Control held up a mask on TV and stated that it was probably the most effective protection against COVID. Later, despite attacks of disinformation, most people did get vaccinated; and of those who did, only a minuscule number died from COVID.
I am 80 years old, with a number of chronic illnesses; and thus a prime target for COVID. I obtained and used the masks and vaccines faithfully, and when tested before a number of hospital procedures, never tested positive.
Granted, as Dr. Fauci noted on his retirement, many people carry and spread COVID without knowing it, and this is the most insidious thing about it. And that is why the U.S. government has repeatedly distributed free home tests to those who want them.
There is only so much we can do to escape such an insidious disease, short of trying to enforce mass vaccination, which has not proven acceptable in our country.
But we do care about our children, and the writer focused on whether they should be required to wear masks at school. In the early days of COVID, in which over a million Americans died of it, we did not know enough about the disease, and schools were struggling to do all they could to protect our children.
The result was that activists all across the country descended on school boards, including ours, with wrath. Unfortunately, our public schools have become political footballs involving many issues, and the conflict has been deafening.
We need more moderation in our political lives, and must beware of political opportunists. There are reasonable and qualified people who are willing to serve, and for them we should all be grateful.
