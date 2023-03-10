My name is Ryan Shepard, and I am running for the Conway Board of Selectmen. I love this community, and am grateful and blessed to live here. I believe that communication, transparency and collaboration are key in order for us to bring Conway into the next decade in a positive direction.
The main revenue stream of our town is tourism. People visit internationally to recreate and experience what makes this area so incredibly special. Even more crucial, though, are our residents and workers. They are the foundation of what makes Conway great. Conway deserves affordable housing, solid wages and a local government that maintains a dialogue with the town.
We must work together to improve Conway. A prosperous community in Conway means more long-term residents who can strengthen our workforce and in turn make Conway an even more sustainable travel destination. We need to find ways to cut costs and raise money without it becoming a burden on our residents and businesses. We need to make decisions regarding growth that involve careful research and foresight and interaction with the community before going forward.
I admit that I do not have the governmental tenure that others do in Conway, and I make no apologies for that. Although my higher education is in English, my life experience is in food service and retail management.
Over the years, I have learned how to work within a team, how to listen and to make decisions with forethought. Most importantly, I’ve learned how to defer to other people who know more about certain topics than I do, and seek their input in those situations.
I truly want to do right by this town, and by you. I ask for your support on April 11, and hope that you will vote for me to move Conway forward.
