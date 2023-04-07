Since the disastrous response to the flu, otherwise called COVID-19, parents have taken a closer look into the actions of local school boards. YouTube and angry parents at board meetings became quite popular — board members looking down upon lowly parents daring to question their policies. Board members refusing to answer questions from those lowly parents in the open forum. What do they fear?
Small children, developmentally disabled students, athletes in action, all forced to wear suffocating masks that we all know didn’t work. Students forced to social distance, some to the extent of complete isolation for “online learning.” When the COVID-19 injections were rolled out in 2021, most schools across the nation put pressure on parents to inject children with an experimental gene editing drug.
None of these efforts worked for the majority of the population. Everyone I know got sick, some two and three times.
So why did the boards put so much pressure on the students and parents to follow these ridiculous and dangerous guidelines? As always, additional government funds. Did any of this protect children from COVID, or their grandparents? Doubtful.
But there was that bright light at the end of the tunnel. Just what were those teachers teaching your children? Several parents were enlightened by the non-traditional education of their children. They discovered that several things being taught, were against their family’s traditional values.
If you thought your school board members were not important prior to 2020, you know better now. These roles are more important than your local reps, governors, senators and the U.S. president. Along with your local sheriff, school board members are the most important vote on the ballot. Vote wisely. Vote for Mike DiGregorio and Amy Snow.
