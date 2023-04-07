To the editor:

Since the disastrous response to the flu, otherwise called COVID-19, parents have taken a closer look into the actions of local school boards. YouTube and angry parents at board meetings became quite popular — board members looking down upon lowly parents daring to question their policies. Board members refusing to answer questions from those lowly parents in the open forum. What do they fear?

