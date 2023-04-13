To the editor:

In response to Charlene Seibel’s letter on April 12, she states she “believes in the importance of transparency and truth.” And yet, she is not clear in who she is referring to in her letter, nor exactly what she thinks is being misrepresented. So, I’ll step up and I’ll take that challenge.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.