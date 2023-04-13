In response to Charlene Seibel’s letter on April 12, she states she “believes in the importance of transparency and truth.” And yet, she is not clear in who she is referring to in her letter, nor exactly what she thinks is being misrepresented. So, I’ll step up and I’ll take that challenge.
Seibel’s letter is vague. It’s as though she wants to create a sense of doubt, perhaps to discredit my witness of the Ossipee meeting on March 13. Like ... who’s going to want to watch a video of a boring school board meeting?
Seibel wants you to know that she doesn’t represent the Governor Wentworth School District School Board, but she doesn’t think it necessary to be “transparent” in telling you that she is actually a GWRSD member. Seibel and the majority of the SBM’s fawn over the likes of Bobbi Boudman and her west coast warped ways. Have you heard about Bobbi’s “Ejaculation Legislation” because she thinks “men should have to have a notarized document to plant their DNA in a female.” Yes, I said it ... warped. These school board members ooh and ahh over Bobbi as though she’s some sort of goddess. You can imagine how much they like me.
Unfortunately, the citizens of the GWRSD are mostly uninvolved when it comes to matters of educating our children. Therefore, the likes of a Bobbi Boudman and a progressive-minded school board dictates the future of our students.
While the superintendent touts that they want to cater to the mental health of our children, I would suggest that if education remained traditional, and the school staff stayed out of the minds of the students, there would not be such an explosion of mental issues with our students. They create the problem, then they say that they want to fix the problem. Sound familiar?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.