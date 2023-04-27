Joan and I have been fortunate to have spent time with her sister on Vancouver Island off the west coast of British Columbia.
We've been to Butchart Gardens, the aviation and logging museums and the beautiful surrounding islands. But what comes to my mind just as quickly as all of those is the small city of Duncan.
And what brings that place to mind are the murals and totems that depict much of the history of the area. But looking further north on Vancouver island is the town of Chemainus. I recommend anybody at all interested in beautiful artwork look up Chemainus to learn much of the history of that area simply from the gorgeous murals throughout the town.
I've often thought that our area, which is rich in the history of logging, quarrying, skiing and tourism as well as its Native American roots, could benefit from more exposure to that history for visitors and locals alike.
Murals don't require a docent or an entry fee and are often the only art that many people get a chance to see in their daily comings and goings. At least that's what I told myself way back when I was making signs here in the valley and often working with Sherm LaBarge, the noteworthy sign carver whose work still graces many valley businesses as well as the Conway Library.
