There is a common denominator in Conway’s recent issues regarding hotels being built, paid parking, a charitable gaming casino and others: identity. As Conway has become a four-season destination, more opportunities have presented themselves to monetize that popularity. Those ventures don’t always line up with the vision and identity of Conway as a whole. Sometimes, it may only be a part of the town that feels the effect of those changes.
Conway is, at its heart, a destination for the outdoor enthusiast. Novice or seasoned amateur, alone or with family, the beauty and accessibility of the outdoors is what makes us so popular. The outdoors is our identity. Not only is it why so many visit, but it’s also why so many of us choose to make this area our home. We know how lucky we are.
It’s that dedication to Conway that makes change difficult. Inevitably, we, as a town, need to make changes to better serve our residents and our guests. No destination town is able to stay firmly rooted in the past. There are going to be disagreements, and not everyone is going to enjoy the immediate results of certain decisions.
I’m asking for the town to get involved with making those decisions. Show up for public meetings. Vote in the elections. Have discussions and give thoughtful consideration to how decisions made in the short term can affect us years from now. I believe we can modernize Conway without taking away from the identity that makes it so inviting to visitors and beloved to residents — but it takes more than a small percentage of our population. Together we can do more.
