There is a common denominator in Conway’s recent issues regarding hotels being built, paid parking, a charitable gaming casino and others: identity. As Conway has become a four-season destination, more opportunities have presented themselves to monetize that popularity. Those ventures don’t always line up with the vision and identity of Conway as a whole. Sometimes, it may only be a part of the town that feels the effect of those changes.

