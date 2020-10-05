To the editor:
I am looking forward to Nov. 3 when I can vote for state Sen. Jeb Bradley and state Rep. John MacDonald. Both have been stalwarts in representing our interests in Concord. Republican candidate for a House seat Brodie Deshaies will get my vote, too.
The biggest issue facing our state is to continue to safely get people back to work and make sure small businesses can survive. It is encouraging that the state’s unemployment rate has dropped from a high during the COVID-19 pandemic of 17 percent to 6.5 percent today. That means that nearly 100,000 more Granite Staters are back on the job compared to several months ago.
Bradley, MacDonald and Deshaies understand that now is not the time for costly new mandates or higher taxes on small businesses as they struggle to stay afloat. They also understand that now is certainly not the time for an income, sales or capital gains tax that many are promoting in Concord. They will continue to vote against these taxes. Any of these taxes will undermine job growth in our state because they will undermine the competitive advantage we have in New Hampshire.
We can also count on them to defend the men and women of law enforcement.
Please join me in voting Bradley, MacDonald, and Deshaies.
Ron Goodgame
Wolfeboro Police Commissioner, emeritus
Wolfeboro
