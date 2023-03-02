HB 562 would create unnecessary barriers to receiving abortion care by requiring a 24-hour waiting period, and subsequently, an additional trip to the health center. The New Hampshire Legislature must reject this egregious attempt to add obstacles and burdens for Granite Staters.
This bill will disproportionately impact lower-income people, rural communities, those in abusive relationships, and those without access to transportation. Geographic access to safe, legal, in-health center abortion care is already limited where abortion providers are located in only four of 10 New Hampshire counties. The closest abortion provider in our state is over two hours away from most northern New Hampshire towns.
If HB 562 were to pass into law and someone in our North Country community were seeking abortion care, they would need to make an over four-hour, round-trip drive twice in a 48-hour time period. What if they didn’t have a car? What if they couldn’t take another day off of work? What if they couldn’t find child care? Each pregnancy and each circumstance is unique. That’s why one-size-fits-all laws, like HB 562’s 24-hour waiting period, don’t work.
Everyone deserves to get the care they need, when they need it. Women know what’s best for their lives. They must have the right to make personal medical decisions, including about abortion, in consultation with their health care providers — not the government. Contact your state representatives today and urge them to oppose HB 562.
