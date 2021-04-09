To the editor:
Eliza Grant is clearly the superior candidate for the two-year term on the Conway Planning Board. She is the only one of the three candidates who zeroed in on a major outstanding need, that of reviewing and upgrading Conway's master plan and its directive role in the board's decision-making.
Her intelligence and strong commitment to preserving the best of Conway's existing rural features will prove invaluable to the planning board. She is neither beholden to, nor linked in any way, to the commercial interests that are responsible for so much visual squalor that has occurred.
Please use your precious voting privilege wisely. Vote for Eliza Grant for Conway Planning Board.
Roderick Forsman
Intervale
