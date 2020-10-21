To the editor:
As a scientist, I want to thank Dr. Jerry Knirk for his concise and accurate description of how real science works. (Real, in contrast to bogus or pseudoscience.) One of the reasons so many people distrust science and its findings is their lack of understanding of how science and scientists work. His essay warrants a rereading by anyone who mistakenly believes that solid knowledge can originate from opinion, or political or religious persuasion.
Dr. Knirk’s essay also explains the dire consequences of the Trump administration’s cynically misleading the American public on COVID-19. Factually, there is a growing science about this virus, how it works, and potential avenues of vaccine development. But the administration has been systematically “suppressing information or altering guidance released by the CDC, leaving people distrustful of institutions such as the CDC and FDA.” Trust is a delicate sentiment. Once destroyed, it may possibly never be regained.
Case in point: when a vaccine does become available, what proportion of the populace will trust it enough to get it? Those who choose not to, how long will they harbor the virus lingering among us? More generally, how will people respond in the future to CDC recommendations regarding other public health issues? When the FDA now gives the green light to a new drug, will you trust it?
I hope that Dr. Knirk’s final sentence stays with you a long time: “It is time for the politicians to listen to science and stay out of the way of scientists.”
Roderick Forsman, Ph.D.
Intervale
