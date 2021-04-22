To the editor:
Ms. Slitt’s factual accounting of how miserably we have treated our Mother Earth is right on the mark. But instead of impotently wringing our hands, we need to resolve to change our habits, shun plastic, conserve resources, turn down our thermostats, do less unnecessary driving, and all the rest. We cannot undo the past, but we can create our future.
Any change in our behavior requires a change in our mindset. Every day should be an Earth Day in order to achieve this. And how wonderful it would be if we considered the Earth’s resources also to include us humans, and to usher in respect for each other, irrespective of our differences in political views, skin color, gender identity, and religious beliefs. Let’s stop the carping, and incessant airing of pet peeves and biases.
I realize that this is a tall order, but it’s worth more than just dreaming about.
Roderick Forsman
Intervale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.