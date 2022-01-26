To the editor:
So Tony Zore says that we, assuming he means liberals and Democrats, must connect with Trump supporters, understand their views and concerns in order to unify as a country.
Connect with the same conservatives and Trump supporters who have spent the last 20-plus years impugning and abusing the character and motives of those liberals and Democrats. The least abusive being the constant use of the terms "socialist" or "communist" to describe them, but also claiming they "hate" America and are "out to destroy this country." Any reader of this newspaper can see this almost every day. And the insults get worse the deeper you crawl into the right-wing cesspool.
He then goes on to completely whitewash what the concerns and motivations of those poor misunderstood Trump supporters are. All they care about is the integrity of our elections, they are deeply concerned that the "processes" be followed properly, be legitimate. Not a word about what really bothers them; that the election was stolen from their man, that unprecedented levels of fraud occurred, that Donald Trump would still be president, but for that vast conspiracy undertaken against him. He wants to know why anyone won't investigate their concerns, to put their little minds at ease.
Last I knew, if someone is alleging that suspicious activity occurred, it is up to them to provide the evidence that such a thing happened. If the election was stolen, let's see the evidence. It's been over a year, and still, nothing from the Trump supporters, no evidence at all of any fraud great enough to have impacted the election results. Trump's own attorney general said so, It is not our obligation to undertake countless investigations to placate their conspiracy theories. They wouldn't accept the results anyway.
Produce the evidence. Otherwise, just shut up.
Robert Wiggin
North Conway
