To the editor:
The status of COVID-19 cases throughout the United States is fed by mainstream media to listeners and readers constantly and on a daily basis. While the impact of this terrible epidemic on innocent people and the economy is tragic, one needs to take the statistics quoted daily in proper perspective so as to not be overwhelmed with fear from this daily onslaught of discouraging news.
For example, Florida is getting the bulk of attention lately because of that fact that its cases are “spiking.” Indeed, between June 29 and July 12 the total number of cases reported increased from 43,530 to 112,264 due to a dramatic increase in testing. However, breaking down these totals reveals that while the total number of positives increased 158 percent over this time (from 7,372 on June 29 to 14,481 on July 12) the total number of negatives tested increased 176 percent (from 36,158 on June 29 to 97,183 on July 12). In other words, the total number of positives of all those tested over this two-week period actually decreased from 16.94 to 12.90 percent. Hence, when the news focuses on the “number of positive tests” on a recent date, remember that the total number of negatives tested increased by a factor of 6.75. In other words, 87.1 percent of all those tested proved negative.
Furthermore, while it’s been reported recently the total number of deaths in Florida reached 4,277, 84 percent of these deaths are attributed to those over 65 years of age. Indeed, “all these ICUs filling up” is due primarily to dealing with older people. In fact, those under the age of 54 make up just over 7 percent of the total fatalities.
One last interesting observation: According to the CDC, only 30 children under the age of 15 have died from COVID-19 to date. In the meantime, however, over a typical year, 190 children die from the flu, 436 from suicide, 625 from homicide, and 4,114 from accidental deaths such as drowning, fires and auto accidents.
Bottom line: Schools should reopen this fall.
Robert Seaman
North Conway
