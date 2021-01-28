To the editor:
The recent dispute at Ossipee Town Hall over the wearing of masks got us thinking.
Many among the mask-less make the argument that they are willing to take the chance of going mask-less and will deal with getting sick if it happens. If their basic premise were true they might have an argument there. Dumb and risky, but it’s an argument.
However, medical science makes it very clear that the primary purpose of the mask is to protect other people from the person wearing the mask. A person can be infected with COVID-19 and be symptom-free but contagious. They are spreading the virus with every breath they take and every word or shout they utter. Wearing a mask greatly reduces the chances that an infected person will infect others.
The mask is to protect other people from you, not to protect you from other people. The mask does, in a very small way, offer you some protection from others but it is not the primary job of the mask.
There is the critical difference — those who choose to go mask-less are possibly putting everyone around them in danger. Until you develop symptoms you don’t know you are sick yet and can infect everyone around you. The universal wearing of masks is the only way of being sure that those who are unknowing spreaders will infect the least amount of people.
Our civic leaders, who take an oath to protect and serve their citizens, should be setting an example by wearing masks at all times. If they argue against mask wearing they are violating their oath and therefore not doing their job.
If the shoe fits, wear it. Regardless of the shoe, always wear a mask.
Patricia and Robert Pustell
West Ossipee
