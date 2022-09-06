I attended the last Effingham Planning Board session where the Meena LLC proposal for a new gas station was supposed to be discussed in a public session. The public session did not happen because Meena did not get required materials to the board in time for them and their experts to review them.
This is the second time a public session has been postponed for the exact same reason. Some attending members of the public did not understand the issue and thought the planning board was steamrolling the meeting and the public since they were not allowed to speak. Nope, there was no public session held due to Meena's delaying tactics.
Give the Effiingham Planning Board a break, folks. They are ordinary citizens providing their time and effort as a public service. They are not machine politicians pulling some sort of a "fast one" to sneak an undesired proposal through without proper review.
I thought it was nice that the board did not give Meena another special meeting after this second round of late papers forced another postponement. They did not use these words but they basically, in my opinion, told Meena that we are sick of your delaying tactics. No more special meetings, you can come to us in a scheduled meeting. And, by the way, the next scheduled meeting it too soon so you can bloody wait until the following scheduled meeting, two months from now.
Forgive the board's awkwardly run meeting and look at what they actually did — no more special meetings, come to us on our terms during our scheduled meeting. This is good.
