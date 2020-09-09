To the editor:
While there have been countless examples of President Donald Trump’s moral stance I offer this simple juxtaposition of two events which have unfolded during his tenure, his responses to which, underscores his moral turpitude.
On Aug. 12, 2017, James Fields Jr. deliberately drove his car into a crowd of people, 35 in number, who were protesting at the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Va. According to some, who knew Fields, he supported Neo-Nazi and White Supremacist beliefs. Subsequently, Fields was charged with hate crimes and sentenced to life in prison.
Trump was quoted as saying “I think there is blame on both sides. You look at, you look at both sides. I think there’s blame on both sides, and I have no doubt about it...you also had people that were very fine people on both sides.”
By and large, the Black Lives Matters protesters have been peaceful. Unfortunately, there are those who wish to use these gatherings for their own gains. The Black Lives Matters protests have been and still are an expression of the outrage of people over the institutional injustices perpetrated upon Black people for hundreds of years. The protests turned violent and deadly when Kyle Rittenhouse, a white, self-proclaimed Blue Lives Matter and Trump supporter shot and killed two protesters with a firearm he illegally possessed.
Trump openly condemned the Black Lives Matter movement, referring to it as a symbol of hate, but when he had the opportunity yesterday to condemn the actions of the 17-year-old shooter he refused.
So, we have people protesting institutional racism, inclusive of police brutality and we have people protecting “property” from the protesters. Seems to me we have people on one side screaming to have their lives affirmed and validated and on the other we have people who put property before life.
In light of the emphasis Trump has put on the economy, every time he is questioned about his failings it is not hard to speculate where he will stand when he travels to Kenosha.
Robert McDonnell
Brownfield, Maine
