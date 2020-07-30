To the editor:
The small town of Eaton has been in the news of recent days, largely due to the efforts of the newly appointed CMP (Chief of The Moral Police).
This position carries a large megaphone and tends to try and intimidate anyone that may not fully subscribe to their “progressive ideals.”
I believe that the vast majority of the townspeople do not care what the color of your skin is or what you do in your private life. I believe the majority of our town subscribes to the idea that it is the “content of your character,” not the color of your skin that is important.
Robert Malvesta
Eaton
