To the editor:
Why is it that the most obstinate people seem to be among the luckiest?
A case in point is Jonathan Smith, Ossipee selectman and Republican state representative, who persists in opposing mandatory masks at Ossipee Town Hall.
After Richard Hinch, the newly elected speaker of the New Hampshire House, died of COVID-19 in December, Smith himself, as the Sun reported on Jan. 21, was among as many as 21 Ossipee town officials (including a second selectman), staff and family members who have contracted the virus. That makes Ossipee town hall a super-spreader site.
Sick for two weeks, Smith dismissed his illness — while remaining the lone selectman holdout against masks in Town Hall — as “like having the flu.”
Lucky for him. Tell that to the family and friends of the more than 400,000 Americans who have died from it. That’s one in every 825 Americans, so far. Not counting the hundreds of thousands with lingering, often debilitating symptoms months after surviving the virus.
Smith says he opposed the mandatory mask order his two colleagues approved because it can’t be enforced. Yes it can. Any town employee can simply refuse, for their own safety, to deal with any visitor (or co-worker) who refuses to wear a mask.
As our Republican governor, Chris Sununu, says, people who have no medical reason to ignore his order to wear a mask in public places are making “some ridiculous political point” and acting like children.
Robert Gillette
Ossipee
