To the editor:
A very interesting column by Bill Marvel (5/12/20), and whether or not he intended it, a biting commentary on the difference in the public’s response to WW II and the COVID pandemic.
Those of us old enough to have lived through 1941-45 or, like me, heard our parents, grandparents, etc., talk about life with rationing, a lack of consumer goods since most manufacturing capacity was given over to the war effort, buying war bonds and the general “we are all in this together” can certainly see the contrast with today’s attitude.
I doubt the wartime Office of Price Administration ever had to contend with armed Rambo-wannabes protesting outside their offices over their inability to buy a new tire. And can you imagine the reaction today if the government closed down meat packing plants and instituted rationing for beef, pork and chicken? There would be rioting in the streets.
Our parents and grandparents voluntarily sacrificed for the greater good. Today, asking people to stay at home, wear masks in public and not gather in large crowds is derided as infringing on our god-given right to be stupid and spread a contagious virus.
Some 60 years ago, JFK, in his inaugural address asked, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” Imagine a politician saying that today. He or she would be hooted of the stage by the “what’s in it for me?” crowd.
Robert C. Sawyer
Parsonsfield
