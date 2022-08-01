I wish to commend Gov. Chris Sununu for signing SB 401 on his recent visit to Conway. SB 401, which was sponsored by Sen. Jeb Bradley, appropriates $67 million for municipal roads, bridges and police body cameras. This $67 million is part of the Legislature’s efforts to return $500 million to local towns, cities, school districts and counties to lower property taxes.
As a former selectman and school board member, I appreciate the significant help this is to local decision makers. As a taxpayer, I congratulate Gov. Sununu and Sen. Bradley for providing tax relief from surplus state revenues to N.H. citizens.
While some allege that these funds come from Washington, it is important to note that all of these funds dedicated to property tax relief come from the state’s revenue surplus generated by New Hampshire’s strong economy.
Prudent budgeting, lowering business taxes, reducing workers compensation costs, and fostering a reasonable regulatory climate have all contributed to making the New Hampshire economy one of the strongest in the nation and thereby producing a revenue surplus.
At a time when our national economy has officially entered a recession, inflation is at a 40-year high and energy and food prices have soared, New Hampshire’s economy stands out. We have the third lowest unemployment rate, one of the highest median family income levels and the lowest poverty rate in the nation. While 46 other states saw their economy shrink, New Hampshire’s economy continues to grow — and in fact leads the nation.
Gov. Sununu and Sen. Bradley deserve much of the credit for our state’s success. They have focused on protecting taxpayers, helping small businesses and working families and have done an admirable job managing the COVID pandemic.
That is why on Sept. 13 I will vote in the Republican primary to keep these two leaders in office and I hope you will join me in supporting them.
