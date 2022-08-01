To the editor:

I wish to commend Gov. Chris Sununu for signing SB 401 on his recent visit to Conway. SB 401, which was sponsored by Sen. Jeb Bradley, appropriates $67 million for municipal roads, bridges and police body cameras. This $67 million is part of the Legislature’s efforts to return $500 million to local towns, cities, school districts and counties to lower property taxes.

