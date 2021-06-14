To the editor:
Letter-writer Pat Lakjer said, “If the current STR homes were sold or rented to people who work here and are looking for living accommodations, our community would benefit greatly. Rent would be lower, more people would have permanent homes, and employers would have more workers.”
My property in North Conway has carrying costs of about $1,800 per month. What will my “lower rent” be, given my costs as stated? Or what worker will purchase my property at the $425,000 current market value?
Last year, the town of Conway received $518,000 back from the state from the rooms and meals taxes collected from owners like me (report for 2020.). Without the 9 percent tax revenue being paid by hundreds of STRs, where will those lost tax dollars now come from? Of course, higher property taxes.
I’ve always rented to carefully screened families and have never had any problems or disturbances. The police have never been called to my property. My guests have spent money at local restaurants, shopped at grocery and retail establishments, and otherwise contributed to the local economy. I’ve hired cleaners, painters, and other locals. I have paid 9 percent rooms and meals state tax on each dollar received from those guests.
If I needed to rent to someone on a full-time basis, the rent would exceed $2,500 per month. Property tax increases due to the lost tax revenue from the state would likely drive the rent costs even higher.
Don’t try to make the ridiculous argument that eliminating STRs will somehow magically create cheap rent for full-time tenants. It isn’t going to happen.
I am hard working enough to not need to rent my property at all, and I don’t plan to rent it long term.
Rob Weaver
North Conway
