To the editor:
We love North Conway.
This love began as short-term guests. At last, we were able to become homeowners here. To make it possible, we rent out our home when we are not there.
No one is more motivated than we are that our home be cared for and used lovingly. We do everything possible to make sure renting won't negatively impact the neighborhood. When we are in Conway, we shop local, and we encourage our guests to do the same. We donate to local causes. We promote the Valley to everyone who will listen. And we love to read our guests' comments as new young people (and not-so-young) discover our favorite place and add it to their list of favorite places.
So, the recent vote is deeply troubling.
We have concerns about the contradictory results in a voting process that affects our property but excludes our vote.
But mostly, we are troubled that our favorite place may be closing to young people that aren't nearly as interested in the hotel experience as they are in a peer-to-peer experience. Tourism is Conway's economic engine. Close it off to young families and those who are wishing Conway would quiet down may get more than they bargained for — take a look at former tourist areas in the Catskills if you dare.
We are in favor of regulations that help to prevent misuse. We sincerely hope a mutual solution can be found, it seemed like the arrangements the short-term rental study group was making great progress.
The protest signs before the vote said: "Neighborhoods are for neighbors." So, let's be neighborly. No matter how many days a year we each get to spend in our favorite place. And let's show as many people as we can why this is the best spot on Earth.
Rob and Christie Morris
Newton, Conn.
