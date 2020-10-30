To the editor:
These are troubled and chaotic times we are experiencing these days in New Hampshire that will require strong leadership to get us through.
I am writing as an lifelong, undeclared voter, conservative and N.H. native to encourage your readers to join me to support and vote for Gov. Chris Sununu; state Sen. Jeb Bradley; Joe Kenney for executive council; Mark McConkey, Nicole Nordlund, Norm Tregenza for state representatives; Kim Tessera and Matt Plache for Carroll County commissioners, and Domenic Richardi for Carroll County sheriff.
Rick Hiland
Albany
