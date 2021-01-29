To the editor:
Regarding Rich Collins’ letter about Vail Resorts atrocious operations at Wildcat, I could have written the exact same letter. And now I have the mild concussion to support his complaints.
I have skied many of the trails at Sunday River this season, from green to black, despite Wildcat being much closer and a preferred ski mountain in past years. If they cannot provide for their skiers’ safety, what are our season trail passes paying for? They have lost my business.
Richard Sincere
Jackson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.