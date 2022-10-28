On Oct. 25, I read the Republican advertisement at the very top of The Conway Daily Sun front page that said, “Stop Runaway Inflation — Vote Republican.” Today’s Republican ad, very much like the FOX Entertainment channel, presents only half of the news.
Right now, most of the civilized world is facing heavy inflation, not just America. Back in 2018 and 2019, when President Trump was “winning” his trade war and tariff misadventure with/against China, Goldman Sachs warned that inflation would result. It did. Throw in COVID, which Trump ignored as much as possible, and his “genius” Putin starting a war against Ukraine, and we arrive at the full-blown inflation we see today.
How is this all laid at President Biden’s feet? In the world of Republicans that is what they do. They create a message and keep hammering it home. If you do not take the time to see what is behind the inflation, you might just believe that Biden created it all.
All politics are local. However, only one party attempted a failed and deadly coup on Jan. 6. Until they find the decency and humility to apologize for that authoritarian disaster, they have no business having their hands on the reins of our government.
Please vote for Rep. Steve Woodcock and the rest of the New Hampshire Democratic candidates. If history repeats itself, Jan. 6 looks much like Hitler’s failed Beer Hall Putsch. It failed the first time. On the next attempt to seize power in Germany, Hitler succeeded, and the rest is history.
