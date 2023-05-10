Tens of thousands of NH Electric Co-op members in 118 towns have now received online or snail-mail ballots in this year’s election for the Co-op’s board of directors. I’m writing to urge Co-op members to re-elect Bill Darcy and Leo Dwyer.
Back in 2020, our organization — NH Broadband Advocates — scored a landmark victory for grass-roots activism by persuading the Co-op’s board to go into the broadband business. We argued that it’s a natural extension of the nation’s 85-year reliance on member-owned cooperatives to bring electricity to rural areas neglected by investor-owned utilities.
Here’s why we strongly back Leo Dwyer and Bill Darcy for re-election to the Co-op board:
Darcy and Dwyer have been the strongest advocates for getting the Co-op into the broadband business. That has required a change in the Co-op’s culture, a transformation that’s still underway.
At a time when the Co-op management was in transition, Dwyer and Darcy worked full time for two years to stand up the Co-op’s new nonprofit broadband subsidiary and secure $65 million in federal grants for rural broadband.
Darcy and Dwyer ask tough questions about electric rates and vote against unjustified rate increases.
Every vote counts. Fewer than 7,000 Co-op members (out of more than 80,000) typically vote in annual elections. With seven candidates running for four open slots on the NHEC board, the margin of victory can come down to dozens of votes.
Co-op members can either mail in their ballots (as nearly two-thirds of voting members do) or vote online by logging onto their SmartHub (bill-paying) app and clicking on the VoteNow button at the top of the screen. Voting closes at 4:30 p.m. on June 1, but members, please don’t wait. Vote now.
