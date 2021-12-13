To the editor:
I am grateful that our local newspaper runs articles like the recent one about possible rolling blackouts due to volatility of the fuel markets supplying generators.
Good information, though it did sound like an "I told you so" about Hydro Quebec and the fact that they have been unable to get transmission lines approved in Maine (after trying and failing in New Hampshire).
I am curious to know if any electrical generating companies have invested in large-scale batteries to absorb excess generated from wind and solar. There are a growing number of households with solar installations that are putting far more electricity in than they are taking out which definitely reduces the amount of fuel needed to maintain the grid.
Why not put some into storage? Batteries are just one of recently developed alternatives.
Richard Haase
Glen
