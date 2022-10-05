How sad to read about the old White Mountain Airport hangar to be torn down for more office buildings.
I have fond memories of the airport flying out with Bunky Apte in the 1970s in the bi-planes. Like Cranmore’s skimobile, they all had their day and now it is sad to think the unique airport hanger will soon be a thing of the past.
When I read about the concerns as to the strength of the trusses, I thought back to the winter of 1968-69 with 4 feet of snow on the level by Christmas Day, so much snow that bulldozers were used to clear under the ski lift in order to operate them.
Let’s not forget 145 inches of snow by the end of the winter of 2007-08. After living here since 1948, the year the hangar was built, I can tell you I have never seen anyone on the airport hangar roof with a snow rake or a shovel.
Regarding the winds: Remember when the traffic lights dropped in the middle of Main and Kearsarge Streets on Feb. 17, 2013? The recorded wind was 56 miles per hour and of course less wind would be found at the lower elevation at the airport hangar.
Like Conway Selectman Carl Thibodeau says, “Why the trusses after all these years of being in use are now said to being unsound?” So sad to say, like the 200-year-old rock maple at the Intervale Motel, the outlook is grim for both historic landmarks.
