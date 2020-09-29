To the editor:
So 200-plus career politicians (dont be fooled, the military signatories are politicians) endorse sleepy sniffler Quid Pro Quo Joe. Because when he is coherant enough to form a complete thought, bless his heart, he is the leader they want. Amazing how political swamp creatures react to loss of habitat. No war means no money. No use for these people with no war, no conflict. Quid. Pro. Quo.
How many wars did President Donald Trump start? How many direct military actions did he make? Our adversaries no longer fear us? LMAO! These same political weasels foam at the mouth about how Mr. Trump is insane, but our adversaries do not fear an insane man at the helm? Think people. Think. You are being manipulated. The party of gender confusion and race baiting and 4 years of resistance is going to take care of you? Make our enemies shiver? These people are liars, and they will finish destroying our military, our economy, and our constitution. And this COVID-19 crap?
As if any president could snap his or her fingers and make it go away with no impact to our economy. With no loss of life. You are being lied to. Manipulated. Led by the nose. Think. Think.
Richard Buswell
Effingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.