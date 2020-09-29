To the editor:
Your recent article in The Conway Daily Sun on Saturday, September 26 regarding Donald Trump’s Jr. video showing a disgruntled Democrat displaying his backside was inappropriate for publication.
People of all ages read this paper and as a senior citizen I found this to be highly offensive and in poor taste by your editorial staff for allowing this picture to be published.
I was of the opinion that exposing oneself in public was a punishable offense.
People have opinions, but it’s not your position to promote an agenda that may align only with your views and not others.
I thought that journalists should report the facts and not influence readers.
Secondly, your reference to Don Jr. hunting the valley for “votes for daddy” was sarcastic and again inappropriate. Your reference there had a different meaning in my mind.
Fortunately I don’t advertise in your paper, however if I did I would stop immediately.
Consider the facts, just the facts and be objective in your reporting.
Rich Luccarelli
North Conway
